Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074,854 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 235,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of HF Sinclair worth $141,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,764 shares of the company's stock worth $30,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119,832 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 71.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,400 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 174,199 shares of the company's stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,047 shares of the company's stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. HF Sinclair's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the sale, the director owned 16,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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