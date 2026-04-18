GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.5% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $88,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $455.07 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $471.34. The stock's 50-day moving average is $406.41 and its 200 day moving average is $317.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $513.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $464.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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