GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 29,529 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 29,529 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 408.2% during the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Biogen to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $208.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Biogen Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $185.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.10. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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