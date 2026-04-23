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Global Trust Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Global Trust Wealth Management LLC opened a new Q4 position in Tesla, buying 3,789 shares valued at about $1.70 million, which equals 1.3% of its portfolio and ranks Tesla as its 24th-largest holding.
  • Company insiders have been net sellers — CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares and director Kathleen Wilson‑Thompson sold 25,809 shares; insiders disposed of 53,804 shares (~$20.9M) in the past 90 days while still owning 19.90% of the stock.
  • Tesla posted a slight Q1 EPS beat ($0.41 vs. $0.39) but missed some revenue estimates, reported positive free cash flow, signaled a large capex increase for 2026 that raises near‑term risk, and faces polarized analyst views with a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold and a ~$397 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Global Trust Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,789 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Global Trust Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $387.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $387.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.43 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. President Capital cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $397.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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