Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 73,787 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 269.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,159 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,787 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.19% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,374 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Get KLIC alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,617.72. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,919,700. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.7%

KLIC opened at $107.67 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $110.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kulicke and Soffa Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kulicke and Soffa Industries wasn't on the list.

While Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here