Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,544 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.36% of Howmet Aerospace worth $293,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $252.01 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $280.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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