Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Stake Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 143.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,851 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 350,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Howmet Aerospace worth $137,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $275.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.38. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.45 and a fifty-two week high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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