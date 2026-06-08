ING Groep NV Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 150.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.10% of Armstrong World Industries worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,716,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33,007.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $90,410,000 after buying an additional 471,675 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 891,336 shares of the construction company's stock worth $173,775,000 after buying an additional 348,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,774 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 170,983 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWI. UBS Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.0%

AWI stock opened at $155.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.47. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.06 and a fifty-two week high of $206.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

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