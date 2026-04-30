Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,476,877 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,688,019 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 3,476,877 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.93% of Walt Disney worth $1,898,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $142,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,158.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $138,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $89.61 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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