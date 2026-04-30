Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.98% of Johnson & Johnson worth $49,740,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $227.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 60.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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