J.Safra Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,089 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $408.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported May revenue of NT$416.98 billion, up about 30% year over year, reinforcing that demand tied to AI and high-performance computing remains strong. Management also indicated sales are tracking toward the company’s second-quarter target. Article Title

TSMC reported May revenue of NT$416.98 billion, up about 30% year over year, reinforcing that demand tied to AI and high-performance computing remains strong. Management also indicated sales are tracking toward the company’s second-quarter target. Positive Sentiment: Commentary this week continued to highlight TSMC as a key AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for advanced chipmaking and packaging as its 2nm roadmap progresses. Article Title

Commentary this week continued to highlight TSMC as a key AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for advanced chipmaking and packaging as its 2nm roadmap progresses. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSM shares, a modest signal of management confidence. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSM shares, a modest signal of management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Some market coverage noted that TSMC’s strong revenue growth was not enough to fully offset broader semiconductor weakness and a sector-wide risk-off mood. Article Title

Some market coverage noted that TSMC’s strong revenue growth was not enough to fully offset broader semiconductor weakness and a sector-wide risk-off mood. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also debating TSMC’s valuation versus its AI-driven growth, suggesting the stock may need continued execution to justify further upside. Article Title

Investors are also debating TSMC’s valuation versus its AI-driven growth, suggesting the stock may need continued execution to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is considering tighter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and raise regulatory uncertainty. Article Title

Taiwan is considering tighter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and raise regulatory uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are pushing for stricter rules on contract chipmakers serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another export-control headwind for TSMC. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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