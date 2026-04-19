KBC Group NV Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO - Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,888 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of Qorvo worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Qorvo by 440.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 158.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Qorvo by 56.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Qorvo from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $81.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $106.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $984.10 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo's product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

Further Reading

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