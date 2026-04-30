Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 176.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,248 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,543 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company's stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the company's stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $96.10 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $144.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Kimberly-Clark's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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