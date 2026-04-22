KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $116.09 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $116,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $449.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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