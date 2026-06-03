Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Position Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,992 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $334.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.29. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $335.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here