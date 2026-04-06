Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 192.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $218.44 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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