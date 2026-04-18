Lbp Am Sa Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,439 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 21,545 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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