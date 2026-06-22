Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,604 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,091 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.53.

Get Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

HWM opened at $278.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.06 and a 52 week high of $290.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.48 and a 200-day moving average of $236.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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