Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,647 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 21,690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Ryder System worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,292 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $317,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,117 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $157,111,000 after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ryder System by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,338 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $166,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,658 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $163,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $257.79 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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