Legal & General Group Plc Sells 90,232 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,911 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,232 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of HF Sinclair worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 20.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,791 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,293 shares of the company's stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. HF Sinclair's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DINO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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