Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Enova International, Inc. $ENVA

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,775 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Enova International by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Enova International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENVA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enova International news, Director William M. Goodyear sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $1,034,844.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,416,339.20. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $3,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 306,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,069,971.92. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 34,083 shares of company stock worth $5,876,470 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $158.15 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a current ratio of 20.42. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $176.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.21. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $875.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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