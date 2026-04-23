Leo Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,127 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.4% of Leo Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leo Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $33,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Phillip Securities raised Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $273.17 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.25 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The stock's 50-day moving average is $259.49 and its 200 day moving average is $264.40. The company has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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