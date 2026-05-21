Leonteq Securities AG Takes $2.56 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s BBN Technologies demonstrated PACE4ACE, an auto-switching system that keeps critical data flowing in jammed or fragmented battlefield networks, highlighting the company’s ability to win funded defense R&D work and expand its communications portfolio. RTX's BBN Technologies unveils auto-switching system that keeps critical data alive

RTX’s BBN Technologies demonstrated PACE4ACE, an auto-switching system that keeps critical data flowing in jammed or fragmented battlefield networks, highlighting the company’s ability to win funded defense R&D work and expand its communications portfolio. Positive Sentiment: RTX won an ONR contract to develop multiplexing radar software, adding to recent signs that its software-defined radar efforts could support future Navy and Marine Corps systems and open more defense revenue opportunities. RTX Wins ONR Contract To Develop Multiplexing Radar Software

RTX won an ONR contract to develop multiplexing radar software, adding to recent signs that its software-defined radar efforts could support future Navy and Marine Corps systems and open more defense revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with RTX Corporation receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating from brokerages, which supports the stock but is not a new fundamental catalyst. RTX Corporation NYSE: RTX Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with RTX Corporation receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating from brokerages, which supports the stock but is not a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” gaming laptops and GeForce graphics cards reference Nvidia-branded consumer products, not RTX Corporation, so they are unlikely to have a meaningful direct impact on the stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $174.82 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.76. The company has a market capitalization of $235.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $130.90 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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