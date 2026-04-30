Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 33,658 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 33,658 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,913,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,956 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,385,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $584,494,000 after acquiring an additional 299,698 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,455,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $460,579,000 after acquiring an additional 186,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,537 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $326,716,000 after acquiring an additional 48,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,617,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $215,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,198 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Key Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.42.

View Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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