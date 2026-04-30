Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 10,409 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,755 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 188.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,497,921 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,413,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,277 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,621,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1,991.9% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,719 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $249,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,851,650. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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