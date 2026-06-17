Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Cuts Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,794 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50 day moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average is $165.60. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $184.29.

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Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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