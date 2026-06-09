Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,059 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Harley-Davidson to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $40,664.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,012 shares in the company, valued at $780,312. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $37,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,018.68. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Harley-Davidson's payout ratio is presently 42.61%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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