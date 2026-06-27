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Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 20,400 Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
Howmet Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Louisiana State Employees Retirement System opened a new position in Howmet Aerospace, buying 20,400 shares worth about $4.7 million in the first quarter.
  • Howmet reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $2.31 billion, both above analyst estimates; revenue rose 19.1% year over year.
  • Analysts remain bullish on the stock, with multiple firms raising price targets and 18 Buy ratings versus four Holds, giving Howmet an average Moderate Buy rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Howmet Aerospace.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:HWM opened at $268.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.45 and a 52-week high of $290.63. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $259.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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