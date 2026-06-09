Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 13,798 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $246.36 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $453.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $279.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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