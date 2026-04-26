Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,383 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $64,158,971,000 after buying an additional 1,650,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,247,690 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $28,823,375,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,153,754 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $12,597,374,000 after buying an additional 142,229 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,332,168 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $10,525,258,000 after buying an additional 558,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,619,341 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $10,001,772,000 after buying an additional 481,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.09, for a total value of $629,763.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,549,946.79. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,949. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 166,117 shares of company stock worth $106,367,778 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $872.00 to $908.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $837.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $675.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $628.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here