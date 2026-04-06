Metropolis Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Metropolis Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,732 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 127,550 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 5.1% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $160,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $8,124,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup reiterated a Buy on TSM and raised its price target (to NT$2,800), citing TSMC’s strong positioning to benefit from accelerating AI demand — a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports upside expectations. Citigroup Buy and PT Raise

Citigroup reiterated a Buy on TSM and raised its price target (to NT$2,800), citing TSMC’s strong positioning to benefit from accelerating AI demand — a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Institutional commentary (Magellan Global Fund) highlighted robust demand as a reason TSMC rallied, reinforcing momentum narratives around secular AI-driven revenue growth. Magellan Investor Letter

Institutional commentary (Magellan Global Fund) highlighted robust demand as a reason TSMC rallied, reinforcing momentum narratives around secular AI-driven revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Tokyo/Kumamoto approval and filings show TSMC will start 3nm wafer production at a second Japan fab in 2028 — expands geographic manufacturing footprint and capacity for advanced nodes used by AI/data-center customers. This supports longer-term revenue and customer diversification. 3nm Japan Factory

Tokyo/Kumamoto approval and filings show TSMC will start 3nm wafer production at a second Japan fab in 2028 — expands geographic manufacturing footprint and capacity for advanced nodes used by AI/data-center customers. This supports longer-term revenue and customer diversification. Positive Sentiment: Recent insider activity (notable director trade) signals management-level confidence and can be viewed as supportive by investors. Insider Trade

Recent insider activity (notable director trade) signals management-level confidence and can be viewed as supportive by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming company data are near-term catalysts: TSMC will report March revenue (April 10) and Q1 results (April 16). These releases could confirm whether AI demand is translating into sustained, capacity-constrained growth or if momentum is plateauing. Expect volatility around these dates. April 10 / April 16 Catalysts

Upcoming company data are near-term catalysts: TSMC will report March revenue (April 10) and Q1 results (April 16). These releases could confirm whether AI demand is translating into sustained, capacity-constrained growth or if momentum is plateauing. Expect volatility around these dates. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume has been reported, indicating higher speculative/hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Options Volume

Unusually large options volume has been reported, indicating higher speculative/hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: TSMC’s aggressive global fab expansion raises costs; analysts question whether FY26 margin targets are achievable as overseas production is more expensive — pressure on near-term margins could weigh on the stock if growth doesn’t offset spend. Margin & Expansion Costs

TSMC’s aggressive global fab expansion raises costs; analysts question whether FY26 margin targets are achievable as overseas production is more expensive — pressure on near-term margins could weigh on the stock if growth doesn’t offset spend. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/supply-chain risks (regional tensions, Iran-related worries, Arizona expansion and capacity bottlenecks) could disrupt production or raise costs, introducing downside risk despite strong demand. Geopolitical & Supply Risks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TSM opened at $338.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $390.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $391.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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