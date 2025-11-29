Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,345,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,888,000 after buying an additional 67,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,074,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $132,437,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $216.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $237.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $266.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $208.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here