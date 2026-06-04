Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 11,398 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,136 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $52,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 205 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total value of $1,474,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,264.04. The trade was a 64.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $88,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,987.55. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $195.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business's 50-day moving average is $207.96 and its 200-day moving average is $204.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $229.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 4.92%.The firm's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Reinsurance Group of America's payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.25.

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Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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