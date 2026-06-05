Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Laureate Education $LAUR

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 818,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,554,000. Laureate Education accounts for about 2.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.56% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAUR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 51,337 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 407,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 105,247 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company's stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Laureate Education from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAUR

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Laureate Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Laureate Education wasn't on the list.

While Laureate Education currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here