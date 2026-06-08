Nordson Corporation $NDSN Stake Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.45% of Nordson worth $59,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nordson by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

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Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $282.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $207.08 and a 1 year high of $305.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nordson's payout ratio is 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

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