Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,147,505 Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,147,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,660,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.39% of Post as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Post by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Post by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 332.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Post

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $649,839.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,990.35. This trade represents a 29.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Post

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Neutral Sentiment: No new earnings, guidance, acquisition, or dividend announcement for Post Holdings was included in the latest headlines.

No new earnings, guidance, acquisition, or dividend announcement for Post Holdings was included in the latest headlines. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is already trading near its 52-week low and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which can amplify selling pressure.

The stock is already trading near its 52-week low and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which can amplify selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about unrelated political and macro headlines likely add little direct impact to POST’s operating outlook.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.85 and a fifty-two week high of $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Post had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.01%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Post from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Post in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Post from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Post

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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