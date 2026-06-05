Norges Bank Invests $107.72 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 563,661 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $107,716,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.31% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the construction company's stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:AWI opened at $152.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.06 and a 1-year high of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business's fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $409.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is 19.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report).

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