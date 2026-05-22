Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stock Holdings Lessened by Technology Crossover Management X Ltd.

Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,574,870 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,206,578 shares during the period. NU comprises approximately 71.1% of Technology Crossover Management X Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of NU worth $712,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 233,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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NU Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NU opened at $13.20 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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