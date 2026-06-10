NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,430 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,029,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,865,690,000 after buying an additional 1,333,920 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $418,828,000 after buying an additional 690,277 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6,342.2% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 673,403 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $153,354,000 after purchasing an additional 662,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $507,241,000 after buying an additional 398,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,078 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $297.41 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $264.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 38.85%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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