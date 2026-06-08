O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,303 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 187,408 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $42,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

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Trending Headlines about PayPal

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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