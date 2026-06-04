One Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company's stock worth $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,062 shares of the company's stock worth $102,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,489,607 shares of the company's stock worth $83,103,000 after acquiring an additional 139,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,137 shares of the company's stock worth $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,346 shares of the company's stock worth $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 430,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on YOU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YOU

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,967.80. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146 in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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