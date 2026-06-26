OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,905,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 594,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,089,000 after purchasing an additional 350,985 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company's stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $272.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $290.63. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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