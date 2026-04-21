Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $23.29 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2%

AMD stock opened at $274.95 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $287.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50 day moving average is $213.79 and its 200-day moving average is $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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