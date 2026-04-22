Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,982 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP's holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company's stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company's stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.91. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.88 and a 12-month high of $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Oshkosh's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Oshkosh's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Oshkosh from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

See Also

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