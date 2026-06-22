Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,413 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $278.25 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $290.63. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.53.

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About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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