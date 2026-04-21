Patton Fund Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $399.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $334.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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