Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $542.52 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $546.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $347.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.63. The firm has a market cap of $884.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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