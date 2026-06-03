Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.4%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,624.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,420.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,167.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $662.79 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,000. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,829,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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