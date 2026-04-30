PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 670.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,519 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company's stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

PEP stock opened at $155.29 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

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