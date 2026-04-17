PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 57,931 Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc $SMA

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,931 shares of the healthcare company's stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Smartstop Self Storage REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,601 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $60,585,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,065 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 24.5% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,181,767 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 232,466 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the second quarter worth about $36,098,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 966,936 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 149,391 shares in the last quarter.

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Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SMA stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -86.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $39.77.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.050 EPS.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -440.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $39.50 to $38.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SMA

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

Further Reading

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